A former subpostmaster has revealed over half the compensation won to victims in the Post Office scandal has salaried their lawyers.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday 7 January, Lee Castleton disclosed that during the past 25 years, “£135 million has been paid to some of the victims, but we’ve had £150 million plus paid to lawyers.”

“We’re just normal people,” the Yorkshireman commented. “It’s like a war.”

When asked about the timeline of when subpostmasters will be reimbursed, Rishi Sunak reiterated, “it’s important that those people get the justice they deserve and that’s what the compensation schemes are about.”