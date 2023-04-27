Sudan: Emotional moment journalist finds finds uncle among evacuees

This is the moment a Sky News journalist found her uncle among evacuees who had travelled to Jeddah from Sudan.

Footage shows Africa correspondent Yousra Elbagir embracing Mohsin, who is a Sudanese-American surgeon, at King Faisal Naval Base after he boarded a ship in Port Sudan to flee the conflict.

It comes as armed fighters tore through the Darfur city of Genena despite a fragile three-day truce between the country’s two top generals.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.