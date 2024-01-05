Rishi Sunak heckled as he leaves Greater Manchester cafe: ‘Resign’

Rishi Sunak was heckled as he left a cafe in Greater Manchester on Friday morning.

The prime minister was walking out of La Dolce Vita Restaurant in Marple after meeting Tory party members during his visit to the North West.

“Resign!” one person could be heard shouting across the road, as others booed Mr Sunak.

Marple is located in the Hazel Grove constituency - a seat currently held by the Conservatives.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Mr Sunak answered questions about the economy, the Ukraine war and the Middle East while at the cafe.