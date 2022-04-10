Rishi Sunak is a ‘remarkable force for good’ in British politics, says minister

As Labour continues to press Rishi Sunak to come clean about his family's tax affairs, Policing Minister Kit Malthouse has said he believes that the Chancellor is a 'remarkable force for good in politics'.

He acknowledged that it was 'not ideal' that Mr Sunak's wife was 'non-domiciled' in the UK for tax reasons, but remarked that the Chancellor had helped steer the nation through the worst of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.