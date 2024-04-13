Bondi shop worker locks doors and tells customers to ‘get back’ amid knife attack

Footage shows terrified shop workers locking doors and telling customers to “get all the way back” as a knifeman stabbed shoppers at a Sydney shopping centre.

Footage taken from inside the Westfield Bondi Junction shows terrified shop workers trying to shield shoppers from the attacker on Saturday (13 April).

The 40-year-old knifeman was shot dead by a police officer at the scene.

While his identity has not been confirmed, police understand he was acting alone and the incident is not terror-related.

Over the course of his rampage, four women and one man were killed in the shopping centre, while another women died in hospital. Another eight people remain in hospital around Sydney.