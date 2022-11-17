Watch in full: Jeremy Hunt announces spending cuts and tax rises in Autumn Budget

Jeremy Hunt took to the despatch box in the House of Commons on Thursday, 17 November, to deliver his autumn statement.

The chancellor announced that the government would focus on three priorities; stability, growth, and public services.

Mr Hunt had warned prior to Thursday that “difficult decisions” would have to be taken to weather an economic “storm” of high inflation and a continuing cost of living crisis.

“Anyone who says there are easy answers is not being straight with the British people,” he told the Commons.

