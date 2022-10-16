Difficult decisions: What to expect from Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as chancellor of the exchequer, repeatedly insisting in interviews that he will have to make “difficult decisions” in the coming months.

The MP for South West Surrey replaced Kwasi Kwarteng in the role just one hour after it was announced that his predecessor had been sacked.

Mr Hunt - the “chief executive” to Liz Truss’s “chair” according to Tory MP Steve Brine - is hoped to be able to stabilise the government following the economic chaos sparked by the mini-budget.

