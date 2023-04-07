Police on the scene of suspected terror attack in Tel Aviv

Two people have died, and seven people have been injured, after a terror attack in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Police said the man who carried out the attack was shot dead by officers.

Authorities said the attacker ran over a group of tourists with a vehicle on the Tel Aviv promenade.

Footage shows Israeli police and medics on the scene of the attack.

Local ambulance services said the victims were all foreign tourists.

