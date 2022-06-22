Tesla goes up in flames as firefighters struggle to extinguish battery fire

Firefighters in Sacramento, California, struggled to extinguish a Tesla fire after it spontaneously erupted in flames.

The vehicle was sitting in a wreckage yard after being involved in an accident three weeks ago, where it sustained major damage.

By the time firefighters arrived, it was completely engulfed by fire and every time the flames appeared extinguished, they were reignited by the battery.

The crews eventually put the fire out by submerging the Tesla into a pit of water, completely submerging the battery.

