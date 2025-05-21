Elon Musk showcases ‘biggest product ever’ Tesla Optimus robot doing household chores

Footage of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s humanoid robot Optimus carrying out everyday tasks by obeying human voice commands has gone viral.

In a video shared by Tesla (21 May), Optimus is seen doing household chores with human-like dexterity. The footage shows Optimus stirring a pot, vacuuming, and cleaning a table with a brush and dustpan.

Tesla claims each task was learned using videos from humans by employing real-time machine learning and object recognition. Posting on X, Musk dubbed Optimus the company’s ‘biggest product ever’.

The breakthrough will allow Tesla to widen their robots’ capabilities beyond pre-programmed tasks, and bettering adaptation to real life.