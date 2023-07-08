Resurfaced documentary footage shows Titan spinning out of control

Resurfaced footage from the BBC documentary on Titan shows the submarine spinning after the pilot lost control.

During a mission in 2022, the five passengers on board of Titan were just 300 meters from the wreck of the Titanic when pilot Scott Griffith said there was “a problem” and proceeded to confirm that the submersible was spinning out of his control.

Footage from the BBC Travel Show revealed the anguished reaction of the crew as they listened to Griffith telling them there was something wrong with the Titan's thrusters.

In the end, the crew was able to reprogram the controller allowing Titan to move towards the Titanic and continue the mission.