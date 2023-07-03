Jump to content

Billal Rahman | 1688409857

Fire breaks out after explosion rips through building in downtown Tokyo, injuring four

At least four people have been injured after an explosion tore through a building in downtown Tokyo on Monday, 3 July.

Thick smoke swelled in the air after the blast scattered debris across a busy intersection.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at the eight-story building in the central Shimbashi district.

Police received an emergency call at around 15:15pm local time, with reports of smoke coming from a building and the sound of an explosion, which caused a fire on the second floor.

Authorities are currently still investigating the cause of the blast.

01:17

Police handcuff reverend in latest protest by Just Stop Oil activists

01:13

Tunnel Five fire continues to spread now burning over 300 acres

02:35

Rosie Jones defends using ableist slur in new documentary title

00:35

A day in the life of a dog working at Wimbledon tennis tournament

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

00:30

Usman Khawaja confronts fan in Long Room after Bairstow dismissal

01:45

Aspartame: What effects do carcinogens have on your body?

07:21

Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?

00:32

Video shows police interacting with Paris teen in fatal traffic stop

01:59

What is Tourette syndrome and what causes tics?

01:34

Wagner’s rebellion against Putin: What happened?

49:55

Caroline O’Donoghue: ‘I shouldn’t believe in love at first sight’

07:56

The town torn apart by books | On The Ground

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

05:33

Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground

05:31

Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground

40:32

The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary

40:32

Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм

00:33

Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer

07:16

‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

07:21

Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?

06:00

Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions

06:28

How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

09:01

Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?

07:25

Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions

11:26

What help is available for the cost of living crisis?

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:07

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

02:47

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

01:33

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?

02:18

Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

08:39

Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session

10:18

Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

09:40

Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box

08:07

UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box

09:10

Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72

10:28

Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box

11:15

Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’

02:36

The hidden power of female rage in writing for Caroline O’Donoghue

01:39

Why it’s so easy to obsess over Taylor Swift

49:55

Caroline O’Donoghue: ‘I shouldn’t believe in love at first sight’

01:04

Why The Picture of Dorian Gray is ‘casually bisexual’

00:57

Naoise Dolan on the problem with being a literary ‘it girl’

35:29

Watch Naoise Dolan explain fiction’s queer relationship problem

01:04

Here’s how a typical episode of SNL is made

00:56

Curtis Sittenfeld on ‘dating up’ and the Pete Davidson effect

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

10:41

Watch the first episode of Travel Smart

00:30

Usman Khawaja confronts fan in Long Room after Bairstow dismissal

01:14

Ben Stokes questions ‘spirit of the game’ after Bairstow controversy

01:00

Wimbledon: Andy Murray says he has “idea” of when he wants to retire

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

00:31

Novak Djokovic reacts to being ‘greatest male player of all time’

00:28

Liverpool share first view from very top of new Anfield Road stand

00:40

James Maddison shares first message to Spurs fans after joining club

01:40

‘Very high’ expectations on England at World Cup, Georgia Stanway says

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

01:06

Moment Just Stop Oil throw paint on Lord’s pitch during Ashes Test

00:22

Student rips Just Stop Oil banners as group marches in east London

00:31

Texas tornado captured crossing through Perryton by locals

01:10

People in India evacuate ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy landfall

00:51

Climate protesters smear paint on 123-year-old Monet artwork

00:46

Costco turns into ‘waterpark’ as thunderstorm floods Manchester store

00:39

Torrential hail hits northwest England as Met Office issues warning

02:35

Rosie Jones defends using ableist slur in new documentary title

01:03

Denise Welch reveals way son Matty Healy would ‘terrorise’ her

01:01

Henry Cavill attends premiere of The Witcher after announcing exit

00:51

White Lotus star reveals season 3 is delayed due to writers’ strikes

01:29

Julian Sands: A look back at his career highlights

01:25

Gustav Klimt masterpiece sets record and sells for millions at auction

00:35

Glastonbury: Fireworks bring close Elton John’s final UK performance

02:36

Watch Glastonbury 2023 highlights, from Elton John to Lana Del Rey

00:48

Moment herd of bison charge towards driver in Yellowstone

00:26

Courteney Cox shares video of McDonald’s Grimace shake ‘effect’

01:05

Red Arrows pay tribute to local Swansea boy who died from cancer

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

00:25

Prince Edward learns sign language on visit to inclusive beach

00:59

Rescuers free 33ft humpback whale entangled in shark net

00:45

Heartwarming moment father and stepfather walk bride down aisle

00:21

Pulp return to London’s Finsbury Park for first time in 25 years

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

