At least four people have been injured after an explosion tore through a building in downtown Tokyo on Monday, 3 July.

Thick smoke swelled in the air after the blast scattered debris across a busy intersection.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at the eight-story building in the central Shimbashi district.

Police received an emergency call at around 15:15pm local time, with reports of smoke coming from a building and the sound of an explosion, which caused a fire on the second floor.

Authorities are currently still investigating the cause of the blast.