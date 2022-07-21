Irish Olympian Tony Lally filmed using abusive language towards driver in Sydney

A cyclist who was filmed launching a misogynistic tirade at a driver in Sydney is reportedly an Irish olympian.

Tony Lally, who represented Ireland in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, was filmed using abusive language towards a woman who he accused of “nearly knocking [him] off.”

A spokesperson for NSW Police told the Daily Mail that they were investigating the incident.

This video shows the driver, identified only by her first name Monique, talking to 7 News about her experience.

“Just knowing now that [the police] can do something is amazing,” Monique said.

