MPs ‘physically manhandled’ during fracking vote, Labour’s Chris Bryant claims

Chris Bryant told the Commons that he saw Tory MPs being “physically manhandled” into the “no” lobby during a chaotic fracking vote.

The Labour MP called for an investigation to be launched into the “scenes” on Wednesday (19 October), claiming members were being bullied.

“If we want to stand up against bullying in this house of our staff, we have to stop bullying in this chamber as well, don’t we?”

Confusion was rife on Wednesday as Tory MPs were unsure if the fracking vote was a free vote or a confidence vote.

