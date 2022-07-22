Tory leadership: When will the results be announced?

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are the only two candidates left in the race to become prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

The foreign secretary and the former chancellor will go head to head in two televised debates; the first on the BBC on 25 July and the second on Sky News on 4 August.

Hustings events will be held over the summer, and ballot papers will be sent to Tory party members to vote.

This video shows the timeline leading up to the results in September.

