Boris Johnson’s government: Which ministers have resigned so far?

Boris Johnson’s leadership is in jeopardy following the resignation of over 30 government ministers.

Among those who have stepped down are the health secretary Sajid Javid, chancellor Rishi Sunak, and a hoard of junior ministers.

Several Tory MPs, including the housing secretary Michael Gove, have called for Johnson to resign.

Johnson has insisted he will carry on, citing the “colossal mandate” he was handed in the 2019 general election.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.