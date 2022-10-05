Close call as man crosses tracks seconds before train thunders past

A young man diced with death as he staggered across a train track shortly before a train thundered past.

CCTV shows the man climbing over barriers before stumbling across live tracks in Lincoln.

Four seconds later a heavy freight train passes through at around 100mph.

Network Rail has released the footage as a ‘lesson in rail safety’ for students starting at University of Lincoln.

“People need to be well aware of the dangers, pay attention to the unmissable alarms, and remain incredibly vigilant when crossing the tracks,” Elisha Allen, community safety manager for Network Rail, said.

