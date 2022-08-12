Upside-down ‘flying’ train line introduced in Chinese province

A province in China has completed the construction of an upside-down "flying" railway line using rare permanent magnetic levitation technology.

Footage shows a simulation of the 800-meter long transit system, dubbed the "rainbow," in action.

Works finished up on the project in Jiangxi Province's Xingguo County on Tuesday, 9 August.

The suspended monorail has a designed maximum speed of 50 miles per hour, and a capacity of carrying 88 people.

Rare earth PML technology can keep trains in a state of suspension, which is energy-saving and environmentally friendly.

