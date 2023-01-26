Transgender woman convicted of rape will not go to female prison, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon says a transgender woman convicted of rape will not be permitted to serve her sentence in a women's prison.

Scotland's first minister made the statement during a row in Holyrood over where Isla Bryson will be held.

Bryson has been sentenced for raping two women before her transition, one in 2016 and the other in 2019.

"Given the understandable public and parliamentary concern in this case I can confirm to parliament that this prisoner will not be incarcerated at Cornton Vale women’s prison," Ms Sturgeon said.

