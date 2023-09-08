Trapped American explorer sends video message from inside Turkish cave

An American explorer who fell ill and became stuck in a Turkish cave has thanked authorities for saving his life in an emotional video.

Mark Dickey, 40, who is described as an expert caver, was 3,400 feet below the surface in the Morca cave when he began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding on Saturday.

Authorities in Turkey are working with a group of more than 150 international cave rescue experts to safely remove Mr Dickey from his location after he experienced the medical emergency.

“I was very close to the edge,” Mr Dickey said.