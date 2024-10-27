Trump pledges to end hydrogen car production because they ‘blow up’

Donald Trump has pledged to get rid of hydrogen-powered cars because they “blow up”.

The former US president made the claim during a rally in Michigan on Saturday (26 October).

Addressing the rally, Trump said: “You're going to build electric cars and you're going to build all kinds of cars except hydrogen. There will be no hydrogen. They tend to blow up. And once they blow up, you are not recognizable anymore.”

Trump earlier told crowds that superstar Beyonce was booed off stage at Kamala Harris’s rally in Texas on Friday (25 October) because she didn’t sing.