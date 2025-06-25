Fox News host thinks Trump should be on Mount Rushmore

A Fox News host has revealed that he believes Donald Trump should be immortalised on Mount Rushmore.

Will Caine praised the US president, who is currently attending the Nato summit in the Hague, live on air on Tuesday (24 June).

He said Mr Trump is "imploring for peace in Ukraine and driving Nato nations to raise their defence spending budgets to meet the minimum threshold”, all while dealing with two nations (Israel and Iran) “hell-bent on war”.

Mr Caine then asked: “It is not partisan at this point to say, is this presidency not one that puts itself in company of those who’ve had their faces carved into mountains? At this point, is the presidency of Donald Trump on the level of Mount Rushmore?”