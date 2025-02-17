Donald Trump's former national security official accused European leaders of throwing a "temper tantrum" over the US president's talks with Vladimir Putin.

Fred Fleitz, who worked for the US president during his first term, told BBC Radio 4 he did not understand why European leaders were meeting in Paris to discuss Ukraine on Monday, 17 February.

"It seems to be FOMO, fear of missing out," he added.

Sir Keir Starmer joined his European counterparts for emergency talks in France as they scramble for a strategy in response to the Republican’s push for a deal with Russian president Mr Putin and fears the US will reduce its defence commitments in the continent.