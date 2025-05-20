From his favourite meal, to his favourite president and plenty in-between, children visiting the White House as part of the Take Your Child to Work Day event got to know much more about US president Donald Trump.

The children got to quiz White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing on Tuesday (20 May).

One child asked if Mr Trump likes to give hugs, while another wanted to know what his favorite food is.

One question that attracted plenty of attention was when a child asked how many people Trump had fired.

Ms Leavitt was also asked what super power the US president would like to have and who is his favorite president, besides himself.