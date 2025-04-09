Trump mocks world leaders as he claims they’re begging for deal on tariffs

Donald Trump mocked world leaders claiming that they are begging him to negotiate on his wide-ranging global tariffs.

During a speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner in Washington, DC, the president claimed countries are “calling us up, kissing my a**” to negotiate.

In a mocking voice, Trump said: “Please, Sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, Sir.”

It comes as the Trump administration imposed an eye-watering 104 per cent tariff on China for almost all imports.

Trump’s full list of “reciprocal” tariffs has now come into effect, causing Asian markets to tumble on Wednesday.