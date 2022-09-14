Twitter whistleblower warns about platform’s security vulnerabilities

Twitter’s former head of security turned whistleblower warned of the platform’s security flaws in a testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, 13 September.

Mr Zatko alleged that Twitter executives’ incentives “led them to prioritise profits over security.”

Though Mr Zatko is well-respected in cybersecurity, he does not have as much documentary support for his claims as Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who produced internal documents.

“They don’t know what data they have, where it lives, or where it came from... they can’t protect it,” Mr Zatko said.

