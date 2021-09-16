The UK has announced a new defence partnership with the US and Australia as the West seeks to keep China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific in check.

In a joint statement on the evening of Wednesday (15 September) Prime Minister Boris Johnson , US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the creation of a “new trilateral defence partnership”.

Johnson said the formation of the alliance would allow Australia to get nuclear-powered submarines in the Pacific, but emphasised that these would not be armed with nuclear weapons.