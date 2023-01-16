Worcester Racecourse has been left underwater as large parts of the city are flooded after persistent heavy rainfall throughout January.

Footage shows water flowing close to the grandstand, leaving the course submerged.

Cars parked close by can also be seen stranded as a result of the extreme weather.

Flood warnings were issued over the weekend for areas of Gloucestershire and Worcestershire as the River Severn burst its banks.

Worcester city centre was one of the areas hit by the worst of the rain.

