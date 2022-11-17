Vehicles left abandoned in floodwaters after torrential downpours in West Sussex

Vehicles have been left stranded in the floodwaters of the River Adur near Shermanbury in West Sussex, after torrential rain in the area.

Motorists are being warned to stay off the roads as cars have become stuck in flood water caused by downpours as the UK prepares to suffer “miserable conditions” over the next two days.

A tweet from West Sussex fire and rescue service posted just before 10pm on Wednesday evening said that “Around 20 cars” were stuck in flood water on the A27.

