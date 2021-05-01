Fox News has paid tribute to Oleksandra ‘Sasha’ Kuvshynova, a Ukrainian freelance journalist killed while covering the war for the network.

Ms Kuvshynova, 24, died alongside cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski when incoming fire hit a vehicle they were travelling in close to Kyiv.

Another journalist, Benjamin Hall, was injured in the attack.

“Our correspondents and our producers say she was hardworking, funny, kind and brave,” a Fox News host said, paying tribute to Ms Kuvshynova on Tuesday.

“We offer [her family] the deepest condolences and gratitude for her work.”

