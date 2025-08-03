Watch: Ukrainian military takes down Russian drones

Watch as the Ukrainian army appears to take down numerous Russian drones mid-air.

Aerial footage shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Saturday (2 August) shows several unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) being intercepted by The 93rd Mechanized Brigade, which is known as one of Kyiv's most effective front-line brigades,

Sharing the footage online, the ministry said: “Warriors of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade are taking down russian drones — Orlan, Lancet, ZALA, Supercam, Albatros — at altitudes of several kilometers.

“Every enemy wing will have its final flight.”