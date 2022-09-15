Ukrainian mayor reunites with mother after his forces liberate town from Russians

A Ukrainian mayor was reunited with his mother after his forces liberated her town in Kharkiv.

Vyacheslav Zadorenko, mayor of the Kharkiv suburb Derhachi, released a video he said shows him reuniting with his mother in Kozacha, a village previously occupied by Russia.

Footage shows Mr Zadorenko getting out of a car to embrace his mother.

“The day I was waiting for more than anything in my life - meeting my dear mother,” Mr Zadorenko wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine has so far recaptured 8,000 sq km of territory, according to president Volodymyr Zelensky.

