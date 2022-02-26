Tens of thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing to the country’s borders in a desperate attempt to escape the violent fallout from the Russian invasion.

Cars were backed up for several kilometers (miles) at some border crossings as authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova mobilized to receive them, offering them shelter, food and legal help.

At a major border crossing, in Medyka, Poland, Ukrainians arrived on foot and by car and train and were greeted by Polish authorities and volunteers offering them food and hot drinks.

