Protests have broken out in Kherson as Ukrainians bravely push back against the Russian invasion.

The city, located in the south of Ukraine, became the first to fall under Russian control this week.

Footage shows hundreds gathering to protest the occupation, with many holding flags as they march and chant.

Local media have reported that in response to the demonstrations, armed men have fired shots in the air to disperse the crowd.

