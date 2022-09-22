Putin 'fundamentally miscalculated' invasion of Ukraine, says Justin Trudeau

Vladimir Putin has “miscalculated” his invasion of Ukraine, Justin Trudeau told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, 21 September.

“Putin has fundamentally miscalculated in a whole bunch of different ways,” the Canadian prime minister said.

“Putin was wrong and he is, right now, failing and flailing in his response to the situation.”

The Russian president announced a partial military mobilization on Wednesday, with the activation of some reservists, and made veiled nuclear threats.

