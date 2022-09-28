Volodymyr Zelensky rules out talks with Russia if land is annexed

Russia’s “sham referendums” and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Speaking via video link at the United Nations Security Council, Mr Zelensky urged UN countries to suspend Russia’s membership in the organisation.

“Russia’s recognition of these sham referenda as normal, the implementation of the so-called Crimean scenario and another attempt to annex Ukrainian territory, will mean that there is nothing to talk about with this president of Russia,” Mr Zelensky said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.