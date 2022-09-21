A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London.

Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.

“Why should we bomb Ukraine or Germany? There is Britain - the root of all evil,” Gurulev said, sparking a shocking response from Skabeyeva.

“Then we should have done it today, when all the best people were at the [Queen’s] funeral... God forgive me.”

