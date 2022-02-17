Watch live: Ukrainian military inspect aftermath of shelling by Russian-backed rebels

Ukrainian military officials have travelled east to inspect the aftermath of shelling by Russian-backed separatists.

Clashes have broken out in the Donbas region and the West fears these incidents will be used as a pretext for a co-ordinated Russian military campaign.

The Ukrainian army claimed on Thursday that “Russian occupation forces” controlling breakaway far eastern regions of Ukraine had shelled more than 20 different locations, including a preschool in a village in the Luhansk region.

Two civilians have been injured as a result of the shelling.

