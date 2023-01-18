Ukraine must have ‘road map’ for future, Vitali Klitschko says

Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, says Ukraine must plot a roadmap for its future beyond the war.

The politician called for investment in the country but did admit, however, that it would be a “big risk” amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

“It’s very important to have a massive plan, to have a road map,” Mr Klitschko said.

“Because the success of Ukraine is the best answer, it’s the goal for our partners, for everyone who trusts in our homeland.”

