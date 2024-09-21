Arms depot ablaze deep inside Russia after massive Ukrainian drone attack

An arms depot in Russia’s south-western region of Krasnodar appeared to have been hit in a massive Ukrainian drone attack overnight on Friday 20 September, as verified footage on social media showed explosions at the scene.

Other attacks were also reported in occupied Crimea and the Tver region, northwest of Moscow, and Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had shot down more than 100 drones.

More than 1,000 people have been evacuated from Krasnodar after Ukraine launched the drones over the border.