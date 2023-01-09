Virgin Orbit: UK’s first-ever rocket mission takes off from Cornwall

The UK is set to launch its first-ever rocket from British soil for an unprecedented space mission.

This video shows the moment a Virgin plane, named "Cosmic Girl," took off from Cornwall on Monday, 9 January.

After heading toward Ireland, the spacecraft will detach from the plane and begin its journey.

As part of the Start Me Up mission, the rocket will carry satellites from seven customers, both commercial and government, to space.

It is also a European first, with the launch also marking the first time satellites have been launched from the continent.

