Keir Starmer thanked the nation and wished for peace in the Middle East in his first Christmas speech as prime minister.

Standing before a large Christmas tree, Starmer said he hopes for a brighter future for all and urged people to look after those around them.

The prime minister took a moment to thank NHS staff, emergency workers, and the armed forces, alongside church and charity workers.

Despite his optimistic tone, the Christmas message comes as the Labour party faces mounting criticism over policy and declining opinion polls.