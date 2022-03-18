Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a news briefing.

Psaki will address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Europe next week.

Earlier the president spoke to Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Biden described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians.

The two leaders also agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, to manage the competition between the two countries.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here