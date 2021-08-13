The Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby is thought to discuss Afghanistan in today's press briefing.

John Kirby confirmed the Pentagon are to send 3,000 troops into Afghanistan to help US officials leave.

It comes as the Taliban continue to close in on the capital city of Kabul.

Three marine troops will be moved into Kabul and are expected to have arrived by the end of the weekend.

The troops, consisting of a Marine Battalion, Marine Infantry Battalion and a US Army Infantry Battalion, are there to protect the Hamid Karzai International airport and the U.S. Embassy.

"The operation has begun," he added.