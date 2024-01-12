Boiling water freezes in mid-air as temperatures plummet in Arizona

Water froze as it was thrown up into the air as temperatures plummeted to -23C (-10F) in Arizona on Friday, 12 January.

Three and a half inches of snow fell on Thursday at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, bringing the total snowfall to sits at 19.6 inches across January so far.

NWS Flagstaff urged residents to cover all exposed skin, bring pets indoors, stay inside if possible, and let faucets drip slowly as more cold weather was expected at the weekend.