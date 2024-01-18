Extreme cold freezes cracked eggs and turns boiling water to steam in Canada

Cracked eggs froze and boiling water turned to steam as a polar vortex has brought recording-breaking cold to parts of Canada on Monday, 15 January.

Footage also shows other everyday items like toilet paper and noodles completely frozen amidst the extreme icy temperatures in Alberta.

This video of the cracked egg was taken as temperatures dropped to -35C.

Environment Canada said as of Tuesday, parts of northern Alberta are predicted to see extreme cold conditions continue until later in the week.