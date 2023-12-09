Heavy snow causes pileups and spin-outs on Colorado roads

Heavy snow caused near-whiteout conditions in Colorado on Friday night (8 December), causing spin-outs and wrecks on highways.

Traffic was diverted off the I-70 and the backup was over a mile long as a result of the conditions.

Footage shows several drivers struggling in the snowy weather, with some vehicles seen slowly skidding around corners.

Two cars and a truck were also involved in a wreck on the road near the city of Golden, Colorado.

Travel in and around cities including Denver and Salt Lake City, as well as on mountain roads were also impacted by the recent snowfall.