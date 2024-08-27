August snow falls on Lake Tahoe ski resort for first time in two decades

Snow fell in Lake Tahoe in August for the first time in 20 years on Saturday, footage from the Palisades Tahoe ski resort shows.

The surprise weather led to some resorts announcing their predicted openings for the upcoming ski season.

Palisades is expected to open on 27 November just before Thanksgiving, officials announced on social media.

“We don’t expect much snow to stick to the ground today, but snow in August serves as an exciting reminder that the 24/25 season is just around the corner,” the resort said.

It comes almost a year after multiple Lake Tahoe ski resorts were forced to delay their openings due to a lack of snow.