This is the moment police officers in Colorado came face to face with a ‘slippery’ and vocal young goat.

The animal escaped its owner’s property through a gap in the fence on Friday (25 July), according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department. Bodycam from the Community Services team shows officers attempt to capture the goat with a catch pole.

“No way,” one officer says after the goat slips away.

The officers were eventually able to flank the animal and catch him in a net.

The goat was safely reunited with his owner.