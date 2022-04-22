Bags of white powder found hidden inside stuffed animal donated to charity

A charity worker discovered a suspicious-looking surprise inside the body of a stuffed reindeer at a donations centre in Los Angeles.

In the video, a person inspects the underneath of the large soft toy. As they reach their hand underneath the toy's belly, several packets of an unknown white powder drop to the floor.

Local police were called and took away the bags of powder as evidence, but said that they thought the substance looked like cocaine.

